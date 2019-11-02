Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.