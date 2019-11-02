Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gray Television by 134.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 in the last three months. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.