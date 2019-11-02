Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 373 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AlarmCom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 206,450 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in AlarmCom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

