-$0.01 EPS Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis lowered BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $17,790,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 653,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.41. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

