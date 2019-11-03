-$0.36 EPS Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Vaxart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 88,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,981. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Wouter Latour purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 436,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Vaxart worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

