1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 1,286,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $920.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.54. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,281,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

