1,250 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 70.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 506,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 210,088 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.