1,471 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,654.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.