14,735 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $216.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

