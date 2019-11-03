$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Nomura initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.65. 2,358,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,947. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 855.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

