$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to post $201.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.14 million and the highest is $216.60 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $199.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $749.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $755.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $799.98 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $829.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $338,696.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brent Boydston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

