$301.05 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will post sales of $301.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.21 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

