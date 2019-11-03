3,262 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,314,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,942 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

