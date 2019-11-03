3,291 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $859,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 804,680 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06.

