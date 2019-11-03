444 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,250. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $123.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

