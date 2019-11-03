$452.20 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post sales of $452.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.00 million and the lowest is $450.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $422.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

NYSE:WST traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $147.14. 299,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,812,000 after buying an additional 239,545 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 438,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 96,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25,001.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

