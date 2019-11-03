$486.44 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $486.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.35 million and the highest is $496.63 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $365.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of SNV opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

