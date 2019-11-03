5,000 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 11,425,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903,339. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

