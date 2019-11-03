595 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 238,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

