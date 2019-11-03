$76.13 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to post $76.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.50 million. Yext reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $300.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.90 million to $302.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $388.88 million, with estimates ranging from $377.86 million to $394.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $151,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $31,355.94. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,918 shares of company stock worth $14,692,671. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

