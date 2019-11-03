AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Nord/LB

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 215.49% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

AIR opened at $42.79 on Friday. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AAR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

