AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a $155.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

AAR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

