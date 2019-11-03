AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Shares of AIR opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

