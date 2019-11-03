ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 328.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,529 shares of company stock valued at $291,784 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

ABM stock remained flat at $$36.46 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 236,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,875. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

