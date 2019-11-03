Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of ACER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,695. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.53. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

