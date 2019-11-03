ACG Wealth Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ACG Wealth cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,624,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $176.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $179.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.