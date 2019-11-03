ACG Wealth Sells 237 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 842,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,196 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,705 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

