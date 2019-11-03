ACG Wealth Sells 2,614 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $133.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

