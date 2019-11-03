ACG Wealth Sells 400 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after purchasing an additional 500,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,874,000 after buying an additional 604,388 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,914,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

