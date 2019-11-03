Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,767. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

