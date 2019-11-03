Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is scheduled to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

