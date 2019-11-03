ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 38,102 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the quarter. SPX Flow makes up 4.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 4.89% of SPX Flow worth $82,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SPX Flow stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.11. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

