Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $570,410.00 and approximately $327,077.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.01977222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.03161379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00635998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00688410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00402302 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.