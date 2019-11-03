Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 73.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

