Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 304,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

