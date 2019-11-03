Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 7.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.10, approximately 554,767 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 605,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,855,039,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.