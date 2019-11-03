Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IOTS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,040 shares in the company, valued at $394,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $80,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 312.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

