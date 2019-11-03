AdHive (ADH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,607.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $96,607.00 and $67.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

