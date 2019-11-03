Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $277.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.83.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

