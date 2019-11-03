Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.83.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $277.82 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.