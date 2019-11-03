Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,120,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,265,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

