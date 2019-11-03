Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,265,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock worth $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

