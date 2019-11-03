Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $34.00 at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,596,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

