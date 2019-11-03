AdvicePeriod LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvicePeriod LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

VGSH opened at $60.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

