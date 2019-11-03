AdvicePeriod LLC Has $92.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvicePeriod LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.6% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $92,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $155.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $155.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

