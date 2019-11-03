AdvicePeriod LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvicePeriod LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,920,000 after buying an additional 6,583,366 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after acquiring an additional 438,313 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

