AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 10,099 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvicePeriod LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 159,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000.

VOE opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $114.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

