AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $176.58 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $179.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.