AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $77.70. 433,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,619,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,743,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,775,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 824.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

