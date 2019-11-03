AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 433,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,405. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,558.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,100 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

